Goulburn Regional Art Gallery has announced artist Helen Proctor as the successful applicant for Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Tarlo Street Bridge Public Art Project.
Following a competitive expression of interest process which saw more than 50 talented artists apply from across Australia, Ms Proctor who created a thoughtful and immersive design for the site was selected.
ALSO READ:
This opportunity has been made available as part of a New South Wales Government grant initiative to manage graffiti by revitalising underused public sites and supporting the development of original public artwork.
Commencement of the installation is currently underway, set for completion by the end of December 2023.
Ms Proctor has an extensive background in large-scale painted wall murals within Australia and internationally.
Ms Proctor said that she has personal ties with Goulburn.
"I have a personal connection to the area as a holiday destination to visit family when I was younger," Ms Proctor said.
"It was also a key resting point on drives down to the snow. I loved driving through the landscape at dusk looking out the window and watching all the wildlife as the sun set."
The artist's proposed design for the Tarlo Street Bridge Public Art Project draws inspiration from the flora and fauna native to Goulburn and its surrounds.
The design reflects the bushland and agricultural terrain, as well as the mountains during the hours of dusk, creating a unique and enchanting contrast of shapes and colours that surveys the terrestrial landscape.
The sharp line work and abstract shapes throughout the design will wrap around all surfaces almost creating an almost sculptural feeling.
The design is inspired by the rolling Goulburn landscape and features Silver Wattle, Black Cockatoos and River Red Gums.
Throughout the installation of the work, Ms Proctor will also facilitate a creative workshop with children and youth members of the Goulburn community.
Ms Proctor said that her favourite part of any mural project is immersing herself within the community and giving back by creating a mural that they can enjoy for years to come.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council Chief Executive Officer Aaron Johansson said that the nomination is great for the Goulburn community.
"Goulburn has a strong background of original commissioned public art which enlivens parts of the city and brightens our everyday experiences," Mr Johansson said.
"It is exciting to see continued investment in public art to enhance shared spaces and to see the environment revitalised through the eyes of artists."
"I look forward to seeing this work come to life," Mr Johansson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.