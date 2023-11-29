Goulburn Post
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Artist Helen Proctor is nominated for Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Tarlo Street Bridge Project

By Staff Reporters
November 29 2023 - 4:30pm
Helen Proctor. Image by David Milan.
Helen Proctor. Image by David Milan.

Goulburn Regional Art Gallery has announced artist Helen Proctor as the successful applicant for Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Tarlo Street Bridge Public Art Project.

