Wheelchair basketball, trikes and a host of fun will be on offer when Goulburn celebrates the spirit of inclusion.
International Day of People with a Disability will be held at the Veolia Arena and the adjoining Grace Millsom Centre on Tuesday, December 5.
Goulburn Inclusion Group chairman, Fiona Young, said the day was aimed at celebrating people with a disability.
Fourty-six stallholders including Anglicare, Be Able, Personnel Group, Interchange, Jigsaw (NDIS) Plan Management and Right to Work will have information available for the community. The RFS, NSW Fire and Rescue and police will also be on hand, along with major sponsors, Goulburn Mulwaree Council and McDonalds.
Almost every Goulburn school will be represented.
Ms Young said the free event would also include wheelchair basketball and trike displays.
"We'll have free food and drinks and lots of fun activities and displays," she said.
"It's fantastic celebration of International Day of People with a Disability and brings the community together."
The event runs until 2.30pm Tuesday. Veolia Arena is located at the Goulburn Recreation Area, 47 Braidwood Road.
