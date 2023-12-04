Goulburn Post
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Goulburn Performing Arts Centre launches 2024 season in style

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated December 4 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC) will cement its position as an entertainment hub with a varied performance line-up in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.