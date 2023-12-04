The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC) will cement its position as an entertainment hub with a varied performance line-up in 2024.
The GPACs season was launched before 200 guests at a function on Thursday, November 30.
"It's fabulous," newly appointed GPAC manager Mark Matthews said.
"We have a diverse range of shows from theatre, to music, dance, kids shows and more. It's catering for diversity in the community."
It includes the return of Opera Australia with Puccini's La Boheme on July 8, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra on June 28, the Bell Shakespeare Company's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream on June 23 and the Australian Chamber Orchestra's Collective Quartet on June 21.
Jason Gillham, who is recognised as one of the finest performances of his generation, will perform at the venue on Sunday, September 8.
In a coup, Mr Matthews said the Australian Ballet would perform on July 10.
"It's the cream of the crop as far as Australian performance is concerned," he said.
But there's also a choice of lighter entertainment. The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow will be staged at GPAC on June 13.
The musical, The Sunshine Club, set in 1946 and telling the story of World War Two soldier, Frank Doyle, hits the stage on Thursday, February 29. Later in the year, on November 2, Indian Fusion Dance, performed by Sakshi Kumar, will showcase aspects of Kathak dance with live musicians and her troupe.
On May 17, Melinda Schneider will perform A Farewell to Doris, a tribute to Doris Day. The Australian singer/songwriter has recorded two albums of Day's songs and has co-written and starred in a theatre show based on her life.
The popular Grigoryan Brothers return on March 24. Slava and Leonard Grigoryan have gained an international reputation as accomplished guitarists. They will perform the soundtrack to the film A Boy Called Sailboat, which will also be screened.
Commercial shows throughout the year include The Australian Tenors Spirit of Australia tour on February 23, comedian Jimeoin on March 23, Choirboys Run to Paradise stories of Australian Rock 'n Roll in May and The Roberston Brothers on July 6.
Mr Matthews said he wanted to foster local talent, as his predecessor, Raina Savage has done.
"The model worked very well and I intend to keep it going," he said.
Bladwell Productions will perform First Love is the Revolution from March 15 to 17 and Ruby Moon, starring Zac Bladwell and Hannah Cotton from August 22 to 24.
The Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company will stage Mary Poppins from July 26 to August 4. Anthony Lewis and Morgan Rook are directing the production.
The council's community and property business manager Ken Wheeldon told the audience that GPAC continued to be a popular entertainment hub, attracting people from Canberra, Sydney, the Southern Highlands and locally.
"Since GPAC opened in March, 2022, more than 45,500 people have attended over 220 events. They are really impressive statistics...and we are quite happy with the progress to date," he said.
More information about the 2024 season can be found at www.goulburnpac.com.au/Home
