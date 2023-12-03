Goulburn Post
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn's Lieder Theatre stages entertaining pantomime, The Witches | Review

By David Cole
December 4 2023 - 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Lieder production of Roald Dahl's The Witches (adapted by David Wood) is full of magic and fun. It should delight younger audiences and give adults a giggle as well. With songs and dancing and puppets and lots of audience engagement, it is a fun end of year pantomime for the Lieder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.