Erin Williams plays the wise old cigar-smoking grandmother who takes her granddaughter Brunhilde (Ebony Klem) from Norway to England for a holiday, only to run into a bunch of terrifying witches in a hotel in Bournemouth. The witches have one aim, which young Brunhilde overhears - to eradicate all the children from England by turning them into mice! Will Brunhilde and her grandmother be able to stop them in time? You'll have to watch the play to find out.