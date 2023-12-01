Mark Matthews has hit the ground running as Goulburn Performing Arts Centre's (GPAC) new manager.
Just three days after starting in the role, Mr Matthews was thrust onto the stage with the venue's 2024 season launch on Thursday, November 30. Fortunately, all was under control thanks to what he described as a "dedicated and hard working team."
Mr Matthews replaces Raina Savage in the position. Ms Savage resigned in August after her appointment as Picton Performing Arts Centre manager. She was a special guest at Thursday's function, given she'd formulated much of the 2024 program.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council would not permit The Post to interview Mr Matthews.
However in an address to 200 guests on Thursday night, the council's property and community services business manager, Ken Wheeldon, said Mr Matthews had a solid background in performing arts management, extensive experience in the Sydney theatre industry and a "proven track record" as an arts administrator and practitioner.
"The council feels very fortunate to have recruited someone of Mark's credentials," he said.
Mr Matthews said he was "genuinely honoured" to step into the role.
"I approach it with great enthusiasm and dedication," he said.
"I understand the role GPAC has played in the social and cultural life of this community over the past two years and I'm deeply committed to building on this success."
He has a 35-year background in performing arts. Mr Matthews trained and worked as an actor , director, drama teacher, theatre manager and talent agent. He established the Sydney Theatre School in 2005, worked with the Sydney Theatre Company, the Pilgrim Theatre and many others. He was also founder and managing director of the actors' agency, Sydney Creative Management.
"These diverse roles provided me with a comprehensive understanding of the intricate and collaborative efforts needed to cultivate and oversee an exceptional venue like this," Mr Matthews said.
"...My vision for GPAC is one of community enrichment, entertainment and engagement. I understand the transformative power of theatre and its ability to bring people together, working collaboratively with a talented team to ensure this venue continues to be a beacon of cultural enrichment in Goulburn."
The new manager intends to continue Ms Savage's efforts to showcase and nurture local actors, theatre groups, schools and community groups. The Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Group, Bladwell Productions, Goulburn playwright David Cole, the Lieder Theatre and many others have performed at GPAC.
"I'm here to serve the community and help to make Goulburn's cultural scene more vibrant and ensure GPAC remains a place where the magic of theatre comes alive," Mr Matthews said.
Mr Wheeldon praised the efforts of GPAC's technical coordinator, Suze Smith and venue coordinator, Kirsty Vasallo for their joint acting management of the venue for the past 10 weeks.
