The Goulburn Rugby Club created a new chapter on November 29 when it elected its first female president.
Beck Rudd, who has been the club's secretary and second grade manager in recent years, and this year the club's first grade manager, was elected to the position unopposed at the club's AGM at the clubhouse at Rugby Park.
Beck, who has been instrumental in the Memorial Day and Luke McCue Memorial Cup held in co conjunction with the Crookwell Rugby Club, said she was honoured to be selected in this position.
"The Goulburn Rugby Club, which recently celebrated its 150th anniversary, is one steeped in history and so stepping into the role of the club's first female president is not one that is lost on me," she said.
"I know I have some big shoes to step into, and I am honoured to now be included in a long line of leaders.
"I hope that in taking on this role, it also encourages more females to take on leadership roles within rugby union.
"We have an amazing female side who play alongside our male teams and they are vital to the growth and success of our club.
"I look forward to another great season in 2024, and I would like to invite our community, and all of our old and new players along to play, be a spectator, and/or volunteers within this amazing club."
Outgoing president Jackson Reardon, who has filled the role for the last three years, thanked the outgoing committee and all players, supporters and volunteers for all of the assistance they provided in his term and for the accomplishments they had made.
