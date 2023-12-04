Goulburn Post
Monday, 4 December 2023
Goulburn Rugby Club elects Beck Rudd as new president

By Chris Gordon
Updated December 4 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 12:45pm
The Goulburn Rugby Club created a new chapter on November 29 when it elected its first female president.

