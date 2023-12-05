Goulburn Post
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

Vehicle goes up in flames after driver flees from police pursuit

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated December 5 2023 - 8:31pm, first published 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update Tuesday 8pm

A man is being charged with multiple alleged offences, following an earlier police pursuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.