Vehicle goes up in flames after driver flees from police pursuit

A man is being charged with multiple alleged offences, following an earlier police pursuit.
Goulburn Highway Patrol Inspector Lee Ingmire said police were finalising charges against a 26-year-old Unanderra man.
Officers arrested him shortly after 5pm Tuesday, December 5 after they allegedly detected him speeding in a Holden Calais on the Hume Highway bypass at Goulburn.
Police alleged he failed to stop when signalled to do so. They initiated a short pursuit. Inspector Ingmire said the driver lost control after taking a sharp left turn into Mazamet Road from the bypass. His car landed on a verge and caught fire, sparking a small blaze in surrounding bushland.
Inspector Ingmire said police would allege the Calais was stolen from an ACT address on December 1.
The man was expected to be refused bail by police to appear at Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, December 6.
A man has been arrested following a police car chase and fiery crash in grassland at Goulburn.
Goulburn Highway Patrol Inspector Lee Ingmire said officers were patrolling Goulburn bypass at 5pm Tuesday, December 5 when they detected a white Holden Callais exceeding the speed limit, north of a southern exit into the city.
When the vehicle failed to stop, police initiated a short pursuit in the southbound lane.
The car took a hard left at the Hume Highway exit into Goulburn, popularly known as the doughnut, and collided with a van, which in turn landed off the road. The male driver was not injured.
Inspector Ingmire said the Calais veered into scrub on the southern side of the exit and caught fire.
"Inquiries conducted by police at the scene revealed the vehicle had been stolen earlier from the ACT," Inspector Ingmire said.
The car was engulfed in flames and was destroyed.
A NSW Fire and Rescue brigade and up to five RFS units were called to the scene at 5.17pm. They extinguished an approximate 600 square area and the vehicle.
Traffic wasn't disrupted but police ensured traffic flowed freely on the roundabout.
