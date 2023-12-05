The Goulburn Bridge to Sing choir was in fine form belting out the words of Mamma Mia and bopping to the beat.
A young boy, Nicholas, jumped up to sing with Goulburn East Public School choir, simply because he loved to sing.
The Veolia Arena was hopping with activity on Tuesday, December 5 for International Day of People with a Disability celebrations. Up to 600 people attended.
There was Zumba, led by the energetic Heni Pearson, wheelchair and able-bodied basketball, face painting, a chocolate wheel, art and craft activities and 48 stalls encompassing disability providers, services and community organisations.
Outside, Rapid Relief ran a free barbecue and police, RFS and other services were on hand, and people rode trikes around.
Goulburn Inclusion Forum co-chair, Fiona Young, said the day was a celebration of people with a disability.
"It's a free inclusive event showing that everyone is part of the same community," she said.
Stallholders such as Growing Abilities highlighted volunteering opportunities, which in turn were an employment pathway. Ms Young said some school students were also volunteer referees for wheelchair basketball.
The Goulburn Inclusion Forum, which organised Tuesday's event, was established two years ago.
"It's a very rewarding role," Ms Young said
"We've had a lot of success with Goulburn Mulwaree Council and the community in making it more accessible for people, including for mothers and babies. We continue to work with schools around inclusive opportunities and advocacy for people with a disability and giving them a voice."
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and deputy mayor Steve Ruddell opened the day. Ms Tuckerman said it was an event to celebrate how far society had come in terms of understanding and recognising people with a disability.
"People with disabilities help NSW become a more inclusive state for everyone and yes, I acknowledge we have more work to do," she said.
Cr Ruddell urged everyone to "have fun," saying that's what the day was all about.
"Living with a disability has its challenges but it doesn't change what's up here," he said, pointing to his head.
"It makes us more determined to achieve and live out our dreams."
The event was sponsored by a host of businesses and organisations, including Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Anglicare, Jigsaw Plan Management, McDonalds, Studio 4 and Mission Australia.
