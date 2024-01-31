Family jumps on board state's rural relocation campaign

Jason and Amanda McPherson say they haven't looked back since shifting "home" to Goulburn in 2010.
Leaving their Sydney firefighter and corporate jobs respectively, they secured new employment and subsequently raised their four sons in Goulburn. On their grandparents', Helen and Mac Webster's district property, and adjoining land, the boys fish, swim, ride motorbikes and experience a country upbringing.
Moreover, they were able to buy a "more affordable home" than in Sydney.
"We're really happy and encourage others to come and experience what the country has to offer," Jason said.
"A town like Goulburn has a lot to offer - the performing arts centre, aquatic centre and sporting pursuits. We'd like people to come and assist us in filling job vacancies."
Premier Chris Minns and Regional NSW and agriculture minister Tara Moriarty dropped in on the McPhersons and Websters on Wednesday, January 31 as they announced the $24 million Make a Move campaign. It aims to encourage essential workers such as firefighters, police, health personnel and teachers to regional areas.
The first phase is a $700,000 advertising push, capturing successful regional relocation stories like the McPhersons.' The campaign will also target Adelaide, encouraging essential workers to move to places like Broken Hill in NSW.
Mr Minns said he hoped a suite of measures would encourage more public sector employees to move to country areas.
"I know a lot of public servants are considering a move but aren't sure...if they'll fit, get a job or what the experience is like," he said.
"This program will go a long way to answering those questions and my hope is that this tips them into making that decision."
He pointed out that 55 per cent of teacher vacancies were in regional NSW and there were "significant shortfalls" in other sectors, such as health.
The campaign is part of the government's broader Essential Worker Attraction Program. It also includes the Welcome Experience, an arm of which established in Goulburn in 2023. The initiative provides a 'concierge' service to help relocated workers access services and settle into the community.
In addition, the government said its rural health workforce incentive scheme, increased from $10,000 to $20,000, had helped increase rural health worker recruitment and retention by one-fifth.
While in Goulburn, Mr Minns also visited the NSW Police Academy. Starting in March, students will be paid $30,000 to study the 16-week policing course.
"We want regions to thrive and for key workers to move there," Mr Minns said.
Asked whether the government had capacity to build infrastructure such as more schools as regions grew, the Premier referred "a big capital works program, particularly for regional areas and $600m in road repairs for councils.
"Programs like this will only work if you can say to people with a straight face that if you move you will have wonderful schools, great teachers and an exciting future," he said.
In related news, Goulburn Mulwaree Council also pushed its wish list in a separate meeting with the Premier, Ms Moriarty and MLC Bob Nanva on Wednesday.
Mayor Peter Walker, deputy mayor Steve Ruddell and CEO Aaron Johansson discussed priority projects such as Wakefield Park raceway, housing, Marulan's growth, Veolia's proposed incinerator, the historic Kenmore Hospital and future development, opportunities to grow TAFE and the future of Goulburn Correctional Centre.
Cr Walker said in a statement that the meeting "underscored the state government's dedication to meeting Goulburn Mulwaree's "unique" needs.
"We are greatly encouraged by today's productive dialogue with Premier Minns, Minister Moriarty, and Mr Nanva. Their insights and commitment are invaluable as we work together to advance the prosperity and well-being of our community," he said in a statement.
