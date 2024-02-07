Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Lieder hits hole in one with 'side-splitting' Fox on the Fairway

By Angela Remington
February 7 2024 - 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Lieder Theatre Company is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Fox On The Fairway, a sidesplitting comedy by the renowned playwright, Ken Ludwig.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.