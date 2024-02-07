Lieder hits hole in one with 'side-splitting' Fox on the Fairway

The Lieder Theatre Company is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Fox On The Fairway, a sidesplitting comedy by the renowned playwright, Ken Ludwig.
Directed by Blake Selmes, this uproarious theatrical experience is set to run from February 23 to March 9 at the Lieder Theatre.
Fox On The Fairway promises an evening of non-stop laughter, combining elements of classic farce with Ludwig's signature wit and charm. The play unfolds on the manicured lawns and tap room of a private country club, where love, rivalry, and a high-stakes golf tournament collide in the most unexpected and comical ways.
The talented ensemble cast includes Steve Routley as the charismatic but put-upon Henry Bingham, Amarailis Amaro as the glamorous and witty Pamela Peabody, Blake Selmes as the charming and rattled Justin Hicks, Alyce King as the endearing Louise Heindbedder, Ryan Paranthoiene as the eccentric Dickie Bell, and Melissa Chandler as the formidable Muriel Bingham.
"The Lieder has a history of producing Ludwig's works, including Moon Over Buffalo, The Three Musketeers, and Bakserville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, all of which were incredibly well received by our Goulburn audiences. I'm thrilled to be bringing another of his masterful comedies to our community," director Blake Selmes said.
With a perfect blend of slapstick humour, clever dialogue, and unforgettable characters, Fox On The Fairway is a must-see production that promises an evening of pure joy and laughter. Whether you're a golf enthusiast or just looking for a night of lighthearted entertainment, this play has something for everyone.
The season will begin with a two for one special 'theme night' where guests are encouraged to don their daggiest golf gear, and enjoy a licensed bar, delicious snacks, music and games. The play opens on Friday, February 23, promising an evening of unpredictable twists that only Ken Ludwig can deliver.
The production continues at 7.30pm on February 24 and 28 and March 1, 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9. Matinee performances will be held at 1pm on Saturday, February 24 and Saturday, March 2, both at 1pm.
Tickets are available at theliedertheatre.com
The Lieder Theatre is located at 52 Goldsmith Street, Goulburn.
