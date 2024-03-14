Health care centre counts the cost after car crashes into building

Crookwell's health care centre has sustained extensive damage after an allegedly drunk driver crashed into the facility.
Sergeant Leon Lincoln said the Kialla Road facility was significantly damaged when a grey Toyota Landcruiser plowed into the front brick wall at 10.25pm on Wednesday, March 13.
The vehicle hit the fence and careered into the building's front section.
A 34-year-old Gurrundah man was breath tested at the scene and allegedly returned a 0.219 reading. He was charged with high-range PCA and ordered to appear in Goulburn Local Court on April 10.
His vehicle was towed from the scene.
In a social media post, centre managers stated the facility was closed on Thursday due to "unforeseen circumstances."
"There is no telephone contact available and we are currently not able to contact the patients who have scheduled appointments today," the post stated.
Construction workers were seen at the site early on Thursday.
The facility is a base for seven part-time doctors, including Dr Johanna Kovats, the original tenant, and 13 staff.
Practice manager, Megan Williams said while the damage was confronting, the centre received "incredible support" from local tradespeople and Upper Lachlan Shire Council (ULSC). She also acknowledged emergency services.
The building is owned by the council and leased to the privately owned health centre. The facility adjoins Crookwell Hospital.
Three front rooms sustained structural and water damage when a tap broke.
"(Workers) have secured one section of the building to make it safe. We will be able to operate from the office with modified rooms, though not quite the same," Ms Williams said.
The centre will re-open on Monday, March 18.
Power and water which were turned off following the crash, have been restored.
The facility has been operating in the former nursing home building for 15 years. Over that time, the practice has steadily grown.
Ms Williams said it was the first time anything like this had occurred and staff enacted their emergency plan.
"All patients have been contacted and we apologise to them for the inconvenience," she said.
"...Everyone is safe and that's the main thing."
A damage assessment for insurance purposes will be undertaken.
The council's CEO, Alex Waldron, said the building's surrounding wall was also damaged.
"This morning a builder attended to install acro props and board over the opening to secure the structure of the building. Both electrical and water sources have been isolated to the damaged wing," she said in a statement.
"The council has made contact with their insurer, this will be an ongoing process. An engineer will attend the site to make a determination.
"It is fortunate that the practice was closed, and nobody has been severely injured. The council will continue to work closely with THCC to get operations back up and running for our community".
