Court adjourns case against man charged over Bevendale fatal crash

A man accused of causing the death of a woman in a Bevendale car crash has had his case mentioned in court.
Mathew James Cole, 33, of South Gundagai, was not required to appear in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, March 13.
He has been charged with one count each of dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving causing death and drive vehicle with illicit drug present in blood.
In documents tendered to the court, police alleged Cole was driving on Rugby Road at Bevendale on October 16, 2023 when his Isuzu utility collided with a car driven by a 68-year-old woman. Police said the woman died at the scene.
In a brief mention in court, solicitor Rod Boyd sought an order for police to serve a brief of evidence.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie adjourned the matter until May 8 for this to occur.
She continued Cole's bail.
