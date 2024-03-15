Residents ponder future after main street trees receive chop

The removal of 10 trees in Crookwell's main street has divided opinion and raised concerns about council consultation and costs.
A contractor engaged by Upper Lachlan Shire Council (ULSC) removed the Pyrus Bradfords or ornamental pears from Goulburn Street's central block on the night of Tuesday, February 27.
Residents said they were notified but not consulted about their removal and awoke to find only the stumps remaining. The stumps were ground down on February 28.
"Most people were horrified. They say how bare it is and how shabby some of the buildings look now," resident Margaret Carr said.
Ms Carr raised concerns when she saw a council notice about the trees' removal. The former ULSC horticulturalist of 20 years said the trees were planted in the 1990s. The species, commonly used in the US at the time, were pruned every two years to prevent them from becoming top heavy.
She believed this hadn't happened for nine years.
"I pointed out that lopping would be a better and cheaper outcome," Ms Carr said.
"...Perhaps there should have been more consultation."
ULSC chief executive, Alex Waldron, said no consultation was undertaken because it was a matter of public safety.
"...The ornamental pear trees were planted in 1996 and have a history of limb failures over the last 18 months. (Recently) a large limb landed on a car," she said in a statement.
"Following a third close call incident, the council engaged an independent arborist to undertake an inspection of all the ornamental pear trees (planted at the same time) in vicinity.
"The arborist report indicated that the existing trees are from old root stock and mass produced during that period resulting in (their) poor performance, leading to ongoing failures and short life expectancy."
Another resident told The Post that a car was "written off" when a branch fell on the vehicle.
People were divided in their views. Some believed the trees were unsuitable when planted and their wet leaves caused a slip hazard.
Veronica Wark said the street looked "bare."
"There's no nice shady areas for people to park or shelter," she said.
"I hope we can come up with a solution that gives some shade, puts the country feel back into the street and doesn't cause any damage."
Binda man, John Formby, said he was no tree expert but worried about the decision and cost.
"I really wonder why they used outside people to do the job and why it was done in the first place because there is an argument they could have been pruned," he said.
Ms Waldron said the council didn't have the necessary equipment, including a stump grinder, to remove the trees. In addition, the $7700 cost was contained within the 2023/24 operational budget for tree removal.
Attention is now turning to replacement species. The council is undertaking a survey with four options:
The survey closes on March 26 and Ms Waldron says planting will begin once trees arrive and planting conditions are suitable.
Ms Carr believed the Pirus Bradfords should be replaced with Japanese elms, which were medium size and "easy to maintain."
"They would be more suited because they're drought, wind and frost resistant," she said.
