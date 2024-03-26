'Fabulous four' claim double triumph in Young Farmers Challenge

They're good friends, farmers and have energy to burn when set a task.
A group of Goulburn youngsters has claimed the Young Farmers Challenge at the Sydney Royal for the second year running. The competition took place on Saturday, March 23.
The team comprises Claire Liversidge, Katie Beresford, Cooper Mooney and Chloe Sawell.
"We were ecstatic...We were all very happy with the result," Claire said.
The team was up against Candelo, Camden, Albion Park and Milton, the latter being their rivals in the same challenge in 2023.
The competition sets farming tasks such as donning personal protective equipment, identifying cuts of meat on a timber cow, walking the plank, first aid and a mock palpation test using a 44 gallon drum as a pretend animal. The teams also had to roll a 200kg wool bale back to the start line and complete a 20 question general knowledge quiz in two minutes.
Claire said there was fierce competition between the Milton team, mirroring the 2023 Challenge.
"They beat us in the first heat but we came out on top in the final," she said.
Katie said the four gelled as a team.
"We all have our differences, similarities and strengths but we work well together and it's a lot of fun," she said.
"It's pretty cool winning it (Young Farmers Challenge) two years in a row. We must have something special..."
Katie was the 2023 Goulburn Young Woman of the Year, or face of the local show. Claire held the same title in 2022. Katie 'roped in' her partner, Cooper Mooney, and best friend Chloe Sawell to make up the Young Farmers Challenge team.
The four won the competition two years running at the Goulburn Show and progressed to the state final.
This gave them the right to compete at the nationals. In October, they will vie for honours at the Melbourne Royal and in 2025, at the Royal Adelaide Show.
"I'm a little bit nervous about Melbourne but we get into the head space and we're in it to win it. We want to come home with bragging rights," Claire said.
Goulburn AP&H Society president, Jacki Waugh, said she was very proud of the team.
"They're a good bunch of kids, all from farming backgrounds, who get involved in the show," she said.
