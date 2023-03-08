They rolled hay bales, hammered in posts, assembled sheep yards, milked cows and even 'walked the planks.'
The Young Farmers Challenge at the Goulburn Show was action-packed on Saturday as 11 teams competed for rural 'glory.'
The NSW Farmers sponsored annual competition drew teams from Goulburn, Mittagong, Campbelltown, Wagga Wagga and other centres.
NSW Farmers Goulburn branch president, Margaret Cameron, said the idea was to showcase and encourage the next generation of rural producers.
The event has been running at the Goulburn Show for several years.
This year, organisers Stan Moore and Andy Divall set a challenging round of eight tasks. They included rolling up swags, collecting eggs, milking a cow, extracting star posts, dismantling and stacking sheep yard panels, collecting haybales and walking on wooden planks to the mailbox.
Louise Clegg kept time while compere, Married at First Sight Star, Ryan Gallagher provided entertaining commentary.
The teams competed in junior and senior categories. The latter vied for the right to compete in the Young Farmers Challenge at the Sydney Royal in April.
The Showgirls team looked suitably pleased with itself as it took out top honours in the seniors section. The crew included a mix of experience, new blood and 'star power.' It included 2023 Goulburn Show Young Woman, Katie Berrisford, former Young Woman, Claire Liversidge and Chloe Sawell, who was part of the Sydney Royal's winning Young Farmers Challenge team in 2022.
Cooper Mooney made up the team's number.
Asked how he was 'roped into' the action, Cooper had a ready response.
"I was the best looking one," he said.
The team completed the Challenge in 7.01 minutes, followed by Divall's Naranbulla team and Trac Sheep equal second on 9.09 minutes.
