'Jewel in racing's crown' sprints ahead with land transfer deal

Goulburn District Racing Club (GDRC) members have accepted a plan to hand over its freehold land to the industry's peak body.
The proposal to transfer title of the Taralga Road facility was accepted at a meeting on Tuesday, April 2, chairman Ken Ikin said.
"It wasn't unanimous but it was close and it means we can go ahead in partnership with Racing NSW to increase our stabling by 80 boxes," he said.
"...I'm very pleased. To me it was resounding acceptance of our plans to go forward. We've had these expansion plans for the past four to five years. We can't stand still; we need to grow."
Some 25 members attended the meeting but proxy votes were given to Mr Ikin and others.
They were voting on whether the club should enter into a funding arrangement with Racing NSW to "provide at least $9.5m to GDRC for construction of stables and associated infrastructure in consideration for transfer of the freehold for the Goulburn racecourse to Racing NSW with a long-term lease back to the club at peppercorn rental".
Further, Mr Ikin and Ms Fife would be authorised to negotiate and finalise the terms with Racing NSW.
It's understood 58 members were in favour of the land transfer and 10 against. A total 57 endorsed the second resolution, with 10 opposed.
Mr Ikin said he held about 20 proxies, with two against the idea. Previously, the board "unanimously" supported the move in principle.
Margaret O'Neill OAM, a former club committee member and patron, attended Tuesday's meeting in person. As Goulburn City Mayor she, local MP John Fahey and then TAB chairman, Ross Cribb, helped secure a $10m state government grant to establish the racetrack at Taralga Road in 1999.
"I have to go with the decision but I'm not very happy," she said.
"Once it's gone, it's gone. I have concerns that Racing NSW will take over the race club. It should be retained because the state government gave us all that money. We fought hard for it and and...I don't believe in this."
But Mr Ikin said nothing would change with the day-to-day operations.
"It's not a sale. Some say we are selling our land too cheaply but that's not the case at all. It's a land transfer," he said.
A caveat attached to the earlier grant dictated the money would have to be repaid if the land was ever sold.
However Mr Ikin said there was "no chance" the site would be sold. Such provisions would be enshrined in an agreement, yet to be finalised.
"We are racing country...Goulburn is a jewel in the crown of Racing NSW," he said.
Under the deal, Racing NSW would pay "at least" $9.5m for 80 "state-of-the-art" training boxes, designed to attract more trainers and bolster resources for existing ones. They would contain horse walkers, equine pools and associated infrastructure.
Mr Ikin said he and board members had visited other racing clubs and done their research over the past five years. He described Goulburn as the "go to club," with numerous trainers keen to relocate here. Mr Ikin said it would mean more jobs and possibly extra race meetings.
While costing was still being finalised, he told The Post there was no question that GDRC would receive the $9.5m or whatever it cost.
In addition to rent from stables and track fees, the club would receive additional Racing NSW funds based on increased horse numbers trained at the facility.
Mr Ikin said Divalls had already started earthworks on the new stabling area, which had council development approval.
Outside the Racing NSW agreement, the club is planning a female jockeys room and a bore to ensure water self reliance. In more recent time, $1m has been spent on irrigation infrastructure.
Now, the CEO and board will finalise the agreement's detail.
Mr Ikin was loathe to put a timeframe on the work but said it was "shovel ready."
"Personally, it is very satisfying and I have (the late GDRC long-time president) Fred Cooper in my memory," he said.
"The only thing that changes is that we will grow. Fred was my mate and I know he'd approve of what we're doing."
Mrs O'Neill said while she accepted the outcome, she'd be watching closely to see what happened.
