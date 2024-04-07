Important fundraiser cancelled, future rotary swap meets in doubt

Abysmal weather has forced the cancellation of an important fundraising event.
Goulburn Rotary's annual swap meet scheduled for Sunday, April 7 was called off and club president Steve Ruddell said it was an unfortunate scenario.
"There's a lot of disappointed people out there, but none more so than us," he said.
"We spent several hours working on organising the day and had been preparing since November last year."
Ruddell said the event was cancelled due to the condition of the Goulburn Recreational Area.
"There was soggy underfoot on the soft areas of the ground as well as large puddles," he said.
"A few cars turned up early with their caravan and it took a bit of work to get them out as it was tearing up the surface.
"If we ripped all the lawn area where we had the majority of the site, then we would have had to pay for that."
The future of the swap is now in doubt as the venue is booked out for the rest of the year and the club is about $5000 out of pocket as a result.
"We'll be talking about we progress with the event in the future due to the fact they're high risk," Ruddell said.
"We've had to cancel twice in the last three years and by the time you pay your insurance and other costs, it becomes a very expensive outlay for no return.
"We already managed to move on the food we bought and reclaim a few things, but we're still down the gurgle."
Refunds will be available but will take the club about a week to complete it.
