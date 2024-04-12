Strengthening the ties that bind 25-year-old sister-city relationship

A Goulburn Mulwaree Council delegation will fly to Shibetsu on Saturday, April 13 to mark the 25th anniversary of a sister-city relationship.
Former Goulburn City mayor, Margaret O'Neill and Shibetsu mayor, Susumu Takariko, signed the sister-city agreement on July 3, 1999.
A 10 to 12 member delegation, comprising Mayor Peter Walker and Crs Jason Shepherd and Carol James, staff and partners will attend a civic ceremony marking the 25th anniversary during a nine-day visit to the city.
All of the Goulburn Mulwaree contingent will pay their own way and staff are taking annual leave for the visit.
Mayor Peter Walker said ratepayers were only paying for a small gift to Shibetsu Council. Further, bookings were made through a Goulburn travel agent.
The itinerary also includes a tour of Shibetsu and a visit to schools. The two cities have had an active student exchange program for many years.
"We want that to continue," Cr Walker said.
"We had Shibetsu students in Goulburn last year and a group from our secondary schools went this year."
Cr Walker said Shibetsu schools placed great emphasis on recycling and food waste minimisation.
Utilities director, Marina Hollands, will gain insight into operations at Shibetsu's waste centre during a tour. Cr Walker said its technology there and elsewhere was "second to none."
The council there also manages all emergency services.
Cr Walker said the delegation would explore any trade opportunities. The sister-city began after a group from Shibetsu visited Goulburn in early 1994 and struck a lamb export deal with Southern Meats abattoir.
Mrs O'Neill previously described it as a very successful relationship over the years that had fostered strong connections between the councils and schools.
"They are the most beautiful people," she said in 2022.
"I can't believe the respect they have for Australian people. It's a beautiful friendship and I hope it continues because we need this sort of thing these days."
Corporate services director, Brendan Hollands, and his wife, Marina, have also been regular visitors to Shibetsu at their own expense.
A Japanese garden at Victoria Park has also received input from Shibetsu Council representatives. The project is ongoing.
"I think this anniversary is momentous," Cr Walker said.
"We have sister-city relationships with other places but it's not to the same extent as Shibetsu."
A report will be prepared for a council meeting after the delegation's return."
