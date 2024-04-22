Ultralight crash at airport came just moments after take-off: Police

A Canberra man is in a stable condition in hospital following an ultralight crash at Goulburn airport on Sunday, April 21.
The Toll helicopter airlifted the 60-year-old to Canberra Hospital after his Brumby Ultralight crashed 400 metres west of runway four at about 12.40pm.
NSW Ambulance confirmed the man suffered critical leg, chest and head injuries. He was trapped in the aircraft for 55 minutes after the crash but was eventually freed by Police Rescue.
On Monday, Inspector Michael Arnold said the aircraft had only taken off from Goulburn airport one minute before it apparently experienced engine difficulty. Its destination was unknown.
The Goulburn Post understands the pilot was returning to the runway when it plunged 300 feet to the ground.
It fell on airport-owned land west of the 1.2km long runway four.
Inspector Arnold said staff from Hughes Helicopters were first on the scene and rendered the man assistance until emergency services arrived.
Multiple ambulance crews, NSW Fire and Rescue and RFS units also attended the scene. The latter were there as a precaution due to fuel spillage. Police confirmed there was no fire.
Inspector Arnold said police would investigate the circumstances of the crash. They are yet to speak to the pilot.
On Monday, Recreation Aviation Australia was yet to commence investigations. The aircraft remained at the scene.
The Goulburn Post also understands the man was an experienced pilot and housed his experimental ultralight in an airport hangar.
A Recreation Aviation Australia spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition in Canberra Hospital.
Airport owner, John Ferrara, was on scene on Sunday but declined comment.
Mr Ferrara is selling the facility, with agents assessing expressions of interest from 12 parties. Ashby York principal, Stephen York said six of theses were "serious players."
Meantime, police were kept busy with a fatal motorbike crash on Marulan South Road, near Marulan on Saturday, April 21.
Police were alerted to the crash at 7.30am, some 2km from the Hume Highway junction. The 31-year-old man, from the south coast/Wollongong area, died at the scene.
Sergeant Vlad Mijok said the circumstances of the crash were unknown at this stage. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
