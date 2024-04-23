Council proposes fee increases at city's performing arts centre

Some fees and charges at Goulburn's Performing Arts Centre are proposed to rise in the next financial year.
The council is hoping to generate more revenue from the $18.95m venue, two years after its opening.
Corporate services director, Brendan Hollands said the council set fees lower in the first two years of operation to lure promoters.
"We're at the point now that we have a good name out there and the promoters have advised us we're on the cheaper side compared to a lot of other venues and we can afford to increase them without risking quality of shows," he said.
The fees are set out in the council's 2024/25 draft budget, currently on public exhibition.
Mr Hollands said some fees would be packaged for schools, ensuring they weren't paying separately for lighting, technical and other aspects.
Some of the new fees include $1100 daily commercial hire for a non-ticketed event, which includes cleaning, access to change rooms and amenities.
Daily hire for rehearsal of a non-ticketed event will cost $440, under the new structure.
A school presentation package, including sound, small band package, cinema projector and more would cost $2530 per event.
Hire of 'The Meeting Place' for a day is proposed to be $715 or $110 per hour. These are also new fees.
Some cleaning fees have more than doubled while marketing and equipment hire charges have also risen.
Mr Hollands said the council always knew it would take one or two years to reduce operational costs at GPAC and the proposed fee increase was part of the process.
"I don't think it will ever be self sustaining but we are looking at minimising the cost to the ratepayer. We are getting there," he told The Post.
"The good work (former GPAC manager) Raina Savage and her team did to give GPAC a reputation is reaping benefits and we have the staff to keep that moving."
Mark Matthews took over as the centre's manager in December, 2023
Up until December, 2023 more than 45,500 people attended in excess of 220 events at the Auburn Street venue, a season launch heard.
A packed program is also underway for 2024.
Public submissions on the draft council budget can be lodged up until May 17. The document is available on the council's website.
