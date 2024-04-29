Farmers market draws large crowd to temporary street venue

An estimated 1250 shoppers thronged to the Goulburn Farmers Market on Saturday, April 27, held in Montague Street as a one-off.
The markets are usually held at the Peden Pavilion but the venue's unavailability in April forced a temporary change.
But it pulled in a larger than normal crowd, volunteer Stephen Horn said.
"Numbers were above what we get at Peden Pavilion...and we had very good feedback from people," he said.
"...(But) the markets are developing on the evidence that people will come no matter where they are held."
Many of the 28 stallholders sold out of produce by about 10am, two hours after set-up. The 28 stallholders offered truffle products, honey, fruit, flowers, grass-fed beef, olive oil, wine, plants, tea and much more.
International Volunteers for Peace Inc Goulburn coordinator, Rita Warleigh established the markets in October, 2023. While IVP volunteers help out, the markets are run separate to the organisation, with all proceeds going back into organisation of successive fixtures.
They started as a trial but have become permanent.
"It is viable and makes a small surplus every month," Mr Horn said.
Despite Montague Street's popularity as a venue, it won't be permanent, in part due the expense associated with the road's closure. Stallholders also like the undercover Peden Pavilion, especially in wet conditions.
Mr Horn said a small group had made an "heroic" effort in starting the markets, which were now "humming along.
But now IVP was looking for a community group to run the event monthly.
The next market will be held from 8am to 11am at Peden Pavilion at the Goulburn Recreation Area, Braidwood Road on May 24. For more information call 0450 900 276 or email admin@goulburnfarmersmarket.com.au
