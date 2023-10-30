The inaugural Goulburn Farmers Market could not have gone any better.
Hundreds of people flocked to the Peden Pavillion on Saturday, October 28 to buy produce that was on offer from local producers and makers.
The markets was a brand new cooperative venture to allow the public to discover the best foods of the region.
READ ALSO:
Some 15 producers from within a 100km of Goulburn booked stalls for the inaugural market.
They included Growing Abilities which sold Australian native plants, shrubs, trees and seedlings, Glenbrae Produce which sold fruits and vegetables, jams, chutneys and eggs, and Shalom Health which sold a broad range of organic naturopath blended herbal teas.
The Goulburn Men's Shed provided food and a barbecue.
Geoff Holman from Marulan's Trufflemen business said the markets was a great initiative because there had never been a pure produce market.
Tania from Shalom Health said the markets was important because previously, there was a lack of people to sell produce to.
"Big companies like Coles and Woolworths don't take our produce, so rather than let it go to waste, people are able to sell it," she said.
"It's also a fantastic way to make money while people can buy fresher produce too."
The markets will return on Saturday, November 25.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.