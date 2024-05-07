Hundreds gather to remember Steve Armstrong's life and legacy

Hundreds stood in a guard of honour as Steve Armstrong was taken to his final resting place.
They were teammates, friends, former colleagues and students, all of whom Steve had deeply influenced in his 63-year-life.
A Scottish piper led the funeral procession along Goulburn's Bourke Street as the community bade farewell to a family man, sportsman, educator and a "giver."
Even the piper, Andrew Fraser, was a mate. The pair played Aussie Rules together in Masters.
"Steve was kind, had enormous ability, was humble and quick-witted. He befriended everyone and brought the best out of us as players and people," the ex-Canberra Times journalist said.
"On footy trips he was the life of the party and the star of the field."
Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral was filled to capacity for Steve's funeral service on Tuesday, May 7. He died on Sunday, April 28 after a three-year battle with a rare bladder cancer.
He played, coached, captained and mentored the Goulburn Swans AFL side and its predecessor, The Goulburn Hawks over more than 40 years. Steve played a record 438 games, won the best and fairest award 17 times and in 2023 was named clubman of the year.
He was also a talented cricketer, touch football player, played basketball and, as the congregation heard, almost every other sport, including pickleball.
He also taught generations of Goulburn students over 40 years.
More than this, he was a family man.
In his eulogy, son Brad said his father was known for giving people the time of day and was affectionately known as 'have-a-chat, Fox, Mr A or teach.'
"But the one we called him was Dad. Dad inspired so many in the community in his life as a teacher, mentor, coach and as our father," Brad said.
"Dad created a legacy that will live on for many years, one built on a platform of respect, care, kindness, loyalty, dedication and humour..."
Brad spoke of the love Steve shared for wife, Leanne, and the family life they created, full of laughter, fun and opportunity.
Siblings Carlie and James spoke of the many happy memories of time spent with their father, his penchant for saying 'long story short,' even if it lasted an hour, and a family life built on "love, trust, family and adventure."
Carlie said her father gave time and energy to anyone who needed help and loved to roll up his sleeves.
"He had a real go hard or go home golden retriever-like energy," she told the congregation.
James said his father taught him how to battle hardships against any odds. There were only 30 cases of Steve's cancer worldwide with a maximum six-month life expectancy. But after taking the highest doses of treatment possible and maintaining a positive attitude, his father extended this to three years.
"His focus was always to make sure the people he loved were okay," James said.
In addition, everyone who knew Steve "learnt something valuable."
Symbols of their father's life surrounded his coffin, including a football, Goulburn Swans guernsey, a cricket bat and flowers, a reminder of Steve's love of gardening.
Outside the church, friends shared fond memories.
"He was a great man and was so helpful to everyone," Kevin Kara said.
"Steve and I represented Goulburn in touch football and he was a life member of the Goulburn Touch Association. He also taught my three children."
Anna Flood recalled how Steve had taken her three children under his wing at Wollondilly Public School where he taught for many years.
"When their Dad passed away he was so beautiful and comforting to them," she said.
Goulburn Swans stalwart, Bob Stephens, stood in the guard of honour.
"He was so good to me and would take me to footy in Canberra and Cootamundra and pick me up for Swans presentation nights. I knew him for 36 years. Steve will be missed."
Yass teacher, Glenn Matthews met Steve in 1981 at Goulburn Teachers College and stayed friends for more than 40 years.
"He was a lovely guy - very competitive and loved to tell a story."
The stories and memories of the man they called 'Fox' circulated as the congregation gathered outside the cathedral.
As the hearse departed, the piped sounds of The Green Hills of Tyrol and The Battle's O'er filled the air.
