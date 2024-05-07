Vehicle rolls off district road but driver remains a mystery

The condition of a driver who rolled their car on a Windellama district road remains a mystery.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Oallen Road, southeast of Windellama at about 10.45am Tuesday, May 7.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said Windellama crew, police and ambulance responded to the report, 5km from Oallen Ford's intersection with Oallen Road.
The crash was reported by a passing motorist.
In a social media post, Windellama RFS stated that wet roads, possible bald tyres and towing overloaded (were) never a good mix."
The vehicle remains at the scene.
Reports of the crash come during road safety week, which runs until Sunday, May 12.
