Ms Dillon arranged the rally to oppose Goulburn Mulwaree Council's proposal for a 51.2 per cent hike over two years, under one scenario. Another option suggests a 43.5pc rise in year one, followed by an estimated 2.5pc rate peg in the second year. A third, less preferred option is the base case, incorporating the rate peg only, and equating to an approximate 6.1pc rise over two years.