Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Community turns out to protest Goulburn Mulwaree rate hike proposal

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 6 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goulburn accountant, Nina Dillon says she hopes the council listens to the community following a rally protesting a proposed rate hike on Saturday, November 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.