Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Creating a world of musical possibility: Paviour's legacy endures

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 28 2024 - 8:47am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Paviour and the Goulburn Consort of Voices performed at The Vatican for Pope John-Paul in 1982. Picture supplied.
Paul Paviour and the Goulburn Consort of Voices performed at The Vatican for Pope John-Paul in 1982. Picture supplied.

The music wasn't always "easy" but the late Paul Paviour OAM had an ability to bring out the best in people's performance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.