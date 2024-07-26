Council move to address housing shortage sparks mixed response

Goulburn Mulwaree Council will apply to form a trust in an effort to address the area's shortage of social and affordable housing.
If it proceeds, it would be one of just two council-run housing trusts in NSW.
Councillors agreed five votes to four at their recent meeting to apply to the the Office of Local Government to form the Goulburn Mulwaree Housing Trust. It would be a separate council-controlled legal entity to reduce risk to the council, dedicated to development, ownership and management of housing projects in the local government area. It will be focused on affordable and key worker accommodation.
Council CEO Aaron Johansson said it would help solve the "wicked problem" of a lack of affordable homes in the region.
He cited Goulburn Mulwaree's 1.8 per cent residential vacancy rate as of April, 2024. The council's Advocacy Plan had also identified a deficiency of available housing.
"Generally you'll find these (trusts) are established when there's an absolute need for housing in its various forms, whether it be social, affordable or key worker," Mr Johansson said.
"The vacancy rate in this region is so low and with the likes of large state significant developments coming into play, this entity will hold housing in perpetuity to fix one of the key issues in our advocacy plan."
Councils, registered housing providers, the Aboriginal Housing Office and not-for-profit organisations can provide affordable or rental homes under the Housing State Environmental Planning Policy.
A separate fund would be established, with money potentially sourced from the Housing Accord, federal and state government. Public private partnerships would also be possible. The Trust will apply for tax deductible gift status.
The trust would have a separate board comprising the mayor, three councillors and an external company secretary to provide advice and direction.
Cr Dan Strickland applauded the move.
"I'm all for more social and affordable housing in Goulburn. If this gets approved...I think it will be great for the city," he said.
Cr Jason Shepherd supported the initiative provided it included protections to uphold its intent. Cr Andy Wood also backed it but said "under no circumstances" should the homes accommodate workers from state significant developments "forced on Goulburn Mulwaree."
But Cr Andrew Banfield questioned whether housing provision was a "core council responsibility."
He questioned the council's liability if defective housing was constructed.
"They (companies) could also go belly up three-quarters of the way through and we'd be left footing the bill," he said.
"We can provide the land and just be involved in the development application...I just don't think we should be involved in this type of structure. We have enough on our books. It could be a very good thing but I can also see major headaches."
Mr Johansson said the separate legal entity would reduce risk to the council though he acknowledged "reputational" issues if anything went wrong. The CEO provided confidential legal and accounting advice to councillors as part of his report. The Trust would be also be audited by the Audit Office.
But Cr Bob Kirk said the report "lacked detail." He called for a more information including a business plan, budget, funding sources, board members' required skills.
"It creates a commitment for future councillors to take a position on this board, with all the responsibilities that come with being a director," he said.
"These things aren't addressed and I believe they should be...I think it's another example of putting the cart before the horse."
Cr Kirk also highlighted the application process which required 16 points to be addressed. He believed this information should be provided to councillors before the application was lodged. Cr Kirk pointed out that the initiative also required public consultation and argued the community should have all the details to make an informed decision.
He also feared council risk if a housing provider struck difficulty.
Cr Kirk moved that a further report come back to councillors before an application progressed. But with support only from Crs Banfield and Carol James, his amendment lapsed. The remaining councillors supported the initiative.
Mr Johansson said the process could take many months and required ministerial approval.
Mayor Peter Walker told The Post the council had to do everything possible to address the shortage.
In 2023, the council also established a memorandum of understanding with the NSW Land and Housing Corporation to provide more social housing.
A subsequent land exchange has paved the way for apartments to be constructed on parkland on the corner of Gibson Street and Howard Boulevard, despite public opposition. The LAHC previously said it was planning more social housing for the area.
The council is asking for community feedback on the housing trust at https://yoursay.goulburn.nsw.gov.au/establishment-of-the-goulburn-mulwaree-housing-trust
