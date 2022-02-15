newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Hospital kiosk, Ant Lewis, clinical services building, mobile coffee van, Lewys kiosk

Goulburn's new multi-million dollar hospital has been left without a kiosk after the operator decided to close the business. Lewy's Cafe owner Ant Lewis and manager, his daughter, Kody, shut up shop on Friday after three years. The decision means that visitors, staff and patients will rely on a mobile coffee van. Mr Lewis said he had no other option given his turnover had dropped 70 per cent in the past few months. He blamed this largely on the hospital's redevelopment near the western wing where the kiosk was located. READ MORE: Goulburn Base Hospital upgrade poses dilemma for Lewy's kiosk A kiosk is still in the plans for the Goulburn Hospital redevelopment, along with a coffee cart Seventeen year reign over at kiosk "We were isolated and it was very difficult for people to get to us because the corridor was blocked from the old emergency department and the maternity door (on the western side) was locked for staff only," Mr Lewis said. Further, he was advised by the Health District last Wednesday that the corridor would be closed for three months, not the three weeks he said he was initially advised. Although the kiosk had a separate external gateway entry, Mr Lewis said it was still difficult for people to find amid the redevelopment and meant they had to walk via the COVID clinic. ALSO READ: 'Diverse' Gunning prepares to celebrate bicentenary "It wasn't viable for us to stay open...We had to make a decision and cut our losses otherwise we'd be hurting for months," he told The Post. "...I feel sorry for the staff, visitors and patients we're leaving in the lurch. My heart bleeds for them. We didn't want to do this and just wanted a smooth handover to the cafe owner in the new building but that didn't happen." The Health District has disputed that there were ever plans for a cafe in the new clinical services plan and has maintained that the existing kiosk area would remain in its current location. However Mr Lewis said he understood from discussions with hospital management several years ago there would be provision and he would have to tender for the space. NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Goulburn community health branch president Rosemary Durbidge also told The Post this week the cafe was in the original design but was removed. "I wrote to the Health Minister several times but he has not taken note of it, so there is nowhere for people to get food and families will have to leave the hospital to do so," she said. "I think that it is extremely poor in a new hospital." Last November, Mr Lewis said he was "gutted" to find the building didn't provide a cafe space. ALSO READ: Curtains almost ready to rise on premier performance venue Instead, tenders would be issued for a mobile coffee van with snacks to be located near the new emergency department. Mr Lewis was given first right of refusal on this but said he didn't see it as a good business model, especially if he invested thousands of dollars in a van, only for a cafe to eventually open. "It's poor planning not to include a cafe in the first place. A new hospital without one is not good," he said. Nevertheless, he had "no hard feelings' and said he achieved everything he wanted with the kiosk. Mr Lewis aimed to give his two daughters a grounding in hospitality when he took over the contract in 2018. One had since started her own business while the other, Kody, had "blossomed" into a skillful cafe manager. She has already secured employment in the same field. Mr Lewis said there had been tears over the closure and regular patrons had given his daughter flowers. "A lot of people were shocked and gobsmacked...It all happened so quickly," he said. "...If they're re-tendering, I don't like their chances of getting someone but you never know, there's a backside for every seat." ALSO READ: Angella Storrier RE turns 18 Now, a mobile coffee van is visiting the hospital twice a day. In a Facebook post, Jim's Bean Machine stated that it had been asked to help out at the facility. The Health District declined to answer The Post's questions but issued the following statement: "A new mobile coffee van is operating at Goulburn Base Hospital from Monday, February 14 following the closure of Lewy's kiosk on Friday, February 11. The owner of Lewy's notified Southern NSW Local Health District of the planned closure on Wednesday, February 9. SNSWLHD thanks Lewy's for their service. The new mobile coffee van will be located close to the new emergency department entrance." A spokesman did however say the current coffee van was a temporary solution until a permanent one could be found. Further, "no kiosk/cafe/mobile coffee van options have been ruled out, including for the new building." The Health District has also previously referred to the inclusion of small patient lounges with tea and coffee making facilities and small kitchens in the new building. Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said she shared the "community's disappointment that the previously popular kiosk was no longer operating." "I am sure that our health staff and patients will continue to be amply provided for through the new mobile service," she said in a statement. "I have every confidence that both my office and the Local Health District explored all possible options to help with continuation of the kiosk in its current form with the owners of the business. "As I understand, the owner's decision to close the kiosk was a culmination of reduced patronage due to COVID restricting visitor access and remaining construction works to the hospital. "I look forward to seeing the permanent facility at the most appropriate location within the hospital once final works and a tender process are completed." Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/2e0f5071-cabe-4f2d-b0b7-a83dd3d9b7b2.JPG/r0_96_4288_2519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg