Major road reopens in Upper Lachlan Shire

news, local-news, roads, traffic, crookwell, floods, rain

The rain has been pouring all week across the Upper Lachlan Shire. The Crookwell Gazette and Goulburn Post will be proving updates about closures, including roads as the day progresses. Read more: Community helped enable SES to respond to flood rescues Meet some of the Tablelands' most inspirational women The Taralga-Oberon Road has now reopened. UPDATE: 9:00am Thursday March 10 - Rhyanna Rd at Tarlo River (Goulburn Mulwaree boundary) - Tyrl Tyrl Rd closed at Bolong Creek - Brayton Rd closed at Wollondilly River (Goulburn Mulwaree boundary) - Pejar Road is closed at Middle Creek - Back Arm Road is closed SES are urging people to reconsider travel unless absolutely necessary and never drive into floodwaters not matter how shallow they may appear. See also: Flood updates: Thousands ordered to evacuate as rivers swell We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/9fd02fd0-d684-4e5a-a374-38f005838b91.jpg/r0_186_2016_1325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg