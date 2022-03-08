newsletters, editors-pick-list, iwd, women

Today is International Women's Day (IWD) and we reckon we have some pretty remarkable women right here in our community. So to celebrate we've compiled a list of the Top Five stories written about Southern Tablelands women over the past year. Read more: Rural home destroyed by fire in early hours of morning Check out the best bits of the Goulburn Show The council elections in 2021 were dominated by women in the Upper Lachlan Shire. Former councillor Pam Kensit, who topped the poll with 658 primary votes, has joined newcomers Susan Reynolds, Mandy McDonald, both from Crookwell, and Gunning woman Lauren Woodbridge in the line-up. Jo Marshall, who served on Upper Lachlan from 2012 to 2016, has also gained a place. The agriculture industry is something very close to Claire Liversidge's heart and that, along with being able to follow in her mother's footsteps of being Young Woman, were the main reasons she was stoked with the achievement. After 38 years serving on the Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Margaret O'Neill's achievements and dedication were celebrated at a civic reception. Naomi Jones is one of the largest contributors to the Goulburn District Hockey Association's continued success, and in 2021 she was recognised as a joint winner of the Community Coach of the Year at Hockey NSW's annual awards night. Goulburn's Lilac queen April Hélène-Horton is breaking barriers and sending a strong message on body positivity. The plus-size model is on the billboards of swimsuit company Curvy Swimwear as part of their 'Beach Please' campaign. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

