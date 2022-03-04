sport, local-sport,

The inaugural Luke McCue Memorial Cup will come to life at Rugby Park on Saturday, March 26. McCue was a wonderful young person who made a huge impact on the people who knew him. He was tragically killed in a single vehicle accident as a result of driver fatigue in December, 2020. The rugby day will be a day to remember McCue, celebrate his love of rugby union and is a symbol of unity. All codes of sport and clubs of sport are invited to participate in or attend a memorable day. READ ALSO: A gold coin donation will be needed at the gate to receive a program of events and kicks off the day from 9am where teams can muster to get ready for the competition. The first game starts at 10am. A trial match between the Goulburn Dirty Reds and Crookwell Dogs will be the lunch time entertainment. The playing day concludes at around 5pm with live music and boat races commencing from 5.30pm. Dinner will be served at around 6.30pm and can be purchased on the day, outside of player registration. The Luke McCue Memorial Cup will be presented at around 7.30pm followed by an auction and drawing of the raffle. All funds raised through sponsorship, donations, raffles and the auction will be used to run the event and to ensure the perpetuity of The Luke McCue Memorial Cup and will also go toward a player's fund for Goulburn Rugby, in the event that a player is injured during the regular rugby season. Registration can be made at https://www.rugby.com.au/rugby-xplorer, is $25 per junior and $28 per senior player and includes participation, wrist band, stubby holder, dinner and covers player injury. Complete your registration at least two weeks before the event, to assist with event logistics. Nominate your preferred team via your registration, but the committee reserves the right to mix things up. The team names include some of McCue's favourites like BCF, Bundy Rums, Bunnings, Brumbies, Great Northerns, The Labradors, The Luxes, Sandmans, Wallabies and Winnie Blues. Team t-shirts will be provided on the day for players. Bar facilities will be provided and no alcohol is to be brought onto Rugby Park for personal consumption. The committee thanked all the sponsors that will be honoured during the day-long event. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

