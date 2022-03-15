newsletters, editors-pick-list,

If you are keen on having a few laughs on your next night out, head over to the Lieder Theatre for a couple of hours with Scapin the Schemer. Scapin constantly lies and tricks people to get ahead. He is an arrogant, pompous man who acts as if nothing were impossible for him. However, he is also a diplomatic genius. The schemer manages to play the other characters off each other very easily, and yet manages to keep his overall goal - to help some young lovers - in sight. Read also: Council and Goulburn's Wakefield Park await court finding The story revolves around two sons who, in their fathers' absence, have made decisions that would not go over very well with their families. Octave has secretly married Hyacinthe and Léandre has secretly fallen in love with Zerbinette. The fathers return from a trip with marriage plans for their respective sons - marriage plans that do not include the likes of their children's love interests. Scapin, after hearing many pleas for help from the sons, comes to their rescue. Thanks to many tricks and lies, he manages to come up with enough money from the parents to make sure that the young couples get to stay married. Read also: Taralga Show pushes on despite flooded showground and threat of more rain The theatre's production is a three-act comedy of intrigue by the French playwright Molière. Director Annie Bilton has assembled a nice mix of experienced actors and new faces to tell this very funny high paced story of a con artist whose trickery ultimately helps his marks. David O'Halloran commands the stage as Scapin and he is ably supported by Melissa Chandler, who plays Scapin's co-conspirator Sylvester. She wonderfully brings the silliness and exasperation of a character charged with aiding Scapin, sometimes unwillingly, in his various lies and schemes. Daniel Buma and Tyler Chandler ably play the two sons with love and marriage on their minds while Brian Hill, as Geronte, and William Pitt, as Argante, bring a sense of fatherly authority to their roles. Read also: Cycling for cancer: Tour de Cure to pass through Goulburn this weekend Muffy Hedges pulls double duty as the production's musical accompaniment as well as in the role of Nerine. Her interludes with the keyboard give the show a sense of time and place and serve to support the various moods and schemes of Scapin. Kate Easlea, Axel Wellings, Irene Marks, and newcomer Skye Price round out the rest of the supporting cast. The original play is in French but, like many of Molière's plays, it has been translated into many different languages. Adaptations in English include the 1676 The Cheats of Scapin by Thomas Otway and Scapino by Frank Dunlop and Jim Dale in 1974, which has also been further adapted by Noyce Burleson. Director, Annie Bilton, decided to use the 1995 Bill Irwin and Mark O'Donnell adaptation for this production. You can grab your ticket at theliedertheatre.com and see performances on March 16, 18 and 19 at 7.30pm.

