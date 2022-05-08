Letters to the editor

I do not understand how our economy is regarded as "strong" when nowadays, it is driven by debt. Many of our young people are in debt before they get a job due to HECs fees.
As of February 2022, there were 13,157,721 credit cards in Australia netting a national debt accruing interest of $18.5 billion. Quick loans and buy-now-pay-later schemes are burgeoning.
In the latest reports, Australian Household Debt reached $2676.98 billion in September 2021 and in June 2021, total debt held by Australian governments were expected to more than double from pre-pandemic levels to a record $2 trillion.
Advertisement
If our economy is so strong, why is homelessness increasing and charities and food- banks are being stretched beyond their limits?
How are young couples supposed to budget for their household when there is no job security. Casualisation of the workforce and removal of penalty rates have reduced incomes. In most cases, both parents have to work to make ends meet.
During the pandemic, people were allowed to draw off their superannuation which reduces their capacity to payout long time debts in the future. Just last week (May 6) it was announced that there is 38,000 people including 9,000 children living below the poverty-line in the ACT so, who exactly is benefiting from this strong economy?
It seems strange that someone working one hour per week is regarded as employed.
When I consider how it was when we were starting out, a relatively low income plus a bit of overtime, one party could stay home to look after the kids. There was 6 per cent unemployment, 5.72 per cent inflation, 17 per cent mortgage interest rates and yet we could not only make ends meet, but we could save money. Physically, life was not so easy because we didn't have the mod-cons of today however, it is my strong belief that in this modern high powered world of globalisation, casualisation and privatisation, we have gone way off the rails.
Time ran out at the meet the candidate forum (May 4) before I was able to ask my question about housing.
Current policy settings treat housing was a wealth creation mechanism rather than as a human right. This approach is making access to housing, whether through ownership or rental properties, more and more restricted. This in turn has led to real social pressures including increasing homelessness - especially for a growing cohort of women aged 50 and up, as well as intergenerational inequity, as younger people are priced out of the market.
At the same time there has been a massive lack of investment in social and affordable housing, so that waiting lists for social housing are years long and essential workers are unable to afford to live where they work.
I'd like to know what each candidate would do, if elected, to ensure that a multi-pronged approach is brought to this complex issue, to bring about greater social equity and cohesion rather than the current increasing social divide?
Remember all those "Bill Posters Will Be Prosecuted" signs we used to see around the place? Well they never did catch Bill Posters.
And the simple reason why Bill didn`t do time in the slammer is because he had to be sprung in the act and Bill was always one step ahead of the boys in blue.
The same rule applies to election corflutes. Just because a "Vote Angus Out" sign turns up in my front yard it doesn`t mean I put it there. Lighten up council your acting like big brother. There`s less than 3 weeks to go. Let people have their fun.
But no matter who claims first prize in Hume the legend of Bill Posters will live on and on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.