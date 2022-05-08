Goulburn Post

Letters to the editor

Updated May 10 2022 - 3:35am, first published May 8 2022 - 8:57pm
Not understanding the economy 

I do not understand how our economy is regarded as "strong" when nowadays, it is driven by debt. Many of our young people are in debt before they get a job due to HECs fees.

