Letters to the editor

When I consider how it was when we were starting out, a relatively low income plus a bit of overtime, one party could stay home to look after the kids. There was 6 per cent unemployment, 5.72 per cent inflation, 17 per cent mortgage interest rates and yet we could not only make ends meet, but we could save money. Physically, life was not so easy because we didn't have the mod-cons of today however, it is my strong belief that in this modern high powered world of globalisation, casualisation and privatisation, we have gone way off the rails.