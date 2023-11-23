Goulburn Post
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Goulburn man Peter Fraser decries old trains and 'snail pace' rail repairs | Letters

November 23 2023 - 4:54pm
People deserve better than 150-year-old rail tracks with multiple speed restrictions, writes Peter Fraser. File photo by Louise Thrower.
It never ceases to amaze me how professional and enthusiastic Countrylink Rail staff approach their work in the face of the woeful support they get from the political class from either side of politics.

