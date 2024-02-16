Electric charging stations divide opinion on council vision | Letters

There has been some publicity recently about the reliability of EV charging places with many being out of service, including in Goulburn. This was also highlighted recently in a comparison with a BMW 740 (petrol) and its similar BMW i7 EV version from Sydney to Melbourne. The road testers were surprised how many EV charging points along the Hume Highway were out of service and had to find one that worked, so the petrol car had to wait an hour or more for the EV to be recharged.