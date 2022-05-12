For many navigating the legal system is complex and confusing, this year Goulburn Mulwaree Library will host a free seminar on 'Navigating the System' as part of Law Week.
Law Week runs from May 16-22 aiming to deliver free and informative events that bring the law to life for local communities.
A lawyer from Macarthur Legal Centre will attend Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Friday, May 20.
Legal Aid NSW Acting CEO Monique Hitter said this year's Law Week program would focus on helping people better understand the law, consumer rights and government decisions that affect their lives.
Legal Aid NSW provided more than 55,000 legal services to people who needed help with Centrelink decisions, the NDIS, consumer rights and other everyday legal issues in 2020-2021.
"Research tells us people will often turn to well-meaning friends or family members when they run into a legal problem, or they may even do nothing," Ms Hitter said.
"Providing trusted, accurate information about these topics and letting people know where to go if they can't resolve a dispute themselves can have a lasting, positive impact on some of the most vulnerable members of our community."
Goulburn Mulwaree Library will be joining libraries across NSW in delivering free events for Law Week.
State Librarian John Vallance said the sessions would build on the State Library's Find Legal Answers service, a partnership with NSW public libraries providing legal information to answer common questions about the law.
"These Law Week events allow lawyers to share their expertise with their local communities and cut through the noise by providing information on topics that are relevant to all of us," Dr Vallance said.
Decisions made by government agencies and services like Centrelink or health services can have a major impact on people's lives.
At Goulburn's free event you'll hear from Legal Aid NSW lawyer, Stephen Karanfilovski, about how to make complaints and dispute decisions including who can help if you can't resolve the situation yourself.
The session will take place at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Friday, May 20 at 11.30am.
Registrations are essential and can be made at www.trybooking.com/BXWUQ or by contacting the Library on (02) 4823 4435.
