It has rolled off the tongue for so many years that already a book has started on who would mention the old 2GN frequency first.
The Goulburn radio station will undergo one of the biggest changes in its 90-year history when it switches to FM transmission on Friday morning.
The 1368 AM frequency will be scrapped for a new home on the dial - GNFM 107.7. Gone will be the signage and jingles, encapsulating 1368 2GN, that locals know so well.
Radio Goulburn general manager Josh Matthews said the change would improve the service.
"With AM there are often interference and sound quality issues," he said.
"With FM stereo the sound is far better...It will also allow us to streamline our (transmission) equipment on Mount Gray."
The switchover occurs at 8am Friday. Mr Matthews said the AM frequency would remain for a week to give people time to adjust but would be turned off permanently on Friday, May 20.
Crookwell listeners can continue to listen on FM 106.1.
The change has been in the planning for more than three years. It involved an upgrade to infrastructure on Mount Gray. Mr Matthews said it was like assembling a "meccano set" and meant many hours of work. Improvements were also made at Crookwell.
The current River Street transmission building will no longer be needed.
When initially flagged, the Australian Communications and Media Authority predicted coverage loss of between 2420 and 9370 people of a total 38,000 audience reach. This would affect listeners on the western boundary from Bungendore through to Gunning and Dalton.
The Authority also said up to 4080 people in Marulan, Taralga, Tallong and Windellama, where valleys were shielded by terrain from Mount Gray, could also be affected.
Mr Matthews told The Post that he expected some areas on the fringes to be affected but the extent wouldn't be known until the new frequency was switched on.
The change to FM also allows people to listen online, on apps, smart phones and speakers.
He said the station had received both positive and negative feedback on the change.
"The station is 90 years old so it's a heritage name," Mr Matthews said.
"The main questions from people is how they can retune their radios and will we still have the same programs, like the Ray Hadley program. The programming won't change and if people are worried about the switch they can call us on 4821 3377 and we'll talk them through.
"There's a lot of nostalgia and people are sad to see 1368 go. It's a big change but a positive one."
Meantime, presenters have been practising the new name.
"We're running a book to see who makes the first slip-up," Mr Matthews laughed.
