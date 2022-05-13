Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

TAFE NSW is sowing success for future farmers

Updated May 13 2022 - 6:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW is sowing success for future farmers

Aspiring agriculture professionals in the Southern Tablelands are sowing the seeds of a successful career through a TAFE NSW course which aims to provide the essential skills for farming animals or crops.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.