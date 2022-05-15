Goulburn Post

Letters to the editor

Updated May 17 2022 - 2:26am, first published May 15 2022 - 3:01am
Open letter to Angus Taylor 

Mr Taylor, Your move against the signs calling for people to vote you out is pathetic, but it also highlights your authoritarian mentality and lack of scruples. One wonders what you would do if a vast movement for social change threatened to demolish the Coalition. I guess you'd embrace your inner Putin.

