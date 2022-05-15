Letters to the editor

Mr Taylor, Your move against the signs calling for people to vote you out is pathetic, but it also highlights your authoritarian mentality and lack of scruples. One wonders what you would do if a vast movement for social change threatened to demolish the Coalition. I guess you'd embrace your inner Putin.
Scott Morison wants us to believe the election is a two-party contest. Affronted by the rise of the Independents he fails to acknowledge that the Liberals always need the Nationals to govern. Over the last nine years Barnaby Joyce and his Nats have wagged the dog to the nation's detriment.
The Australian people are fed up and want broader representation.
If the electorate votes for a range Independents and parties, that is democracy-in- action. Whoever wins government will have to collaborate on issues that have been ignored for the last nine years. Too much time and money has been squandered to give this frightful Coalition another term. We need cross representational cooperation and collaboration not more combative style politics. After all it's the way the rest of us work and live.
The railway bridge from Sloane Street to Braidwood Road was a scene of chaos. A car with caravan trying to reverse back up hill from bridge, truck with horse float (approx 5 horses) heading towards bridge. Warning signs, horn blowing and drivers running to vehicles stopped a potential accident. Warning signs are ineffective at this site. Signage must be improved.
With the likelihood that elections will be postponed until 2024, I will be continuing my campaign for council and standing when the elections are called.
Fully support Counsel Assisting, David Parish's recommendations that the suspended Mayor, Duncan Gair and councillors face the sack. I will continue holding the current administration to account and providing a voice for Wingecarribee ratepayers.
Journo Dominic Unwin's article (GP, May 11, 22) was investigating and interesting, exposing a split between Wendy Tuckerman our NSW State MP and our Federal member Angus Taylor.
Angus is taking credit on his corflutes for the funding for the MRI machine at the Base Hospital. So, there's a story here, who actually secured the funding? It seems to me that the State Government paid for the machine and the Federal Government's involvement was only to make the service available under Medicare bulk billing which would have happened anyway. Wendy reminded Angus that it was the State Governments budget that provided the $15 million funding for the MRI.
Angus's website states, "I fought for and have now secured access to bulk billed MRIs for Goulburn" . Angus, that's very tricky wordage and verbiage. Angus you would know unlike most voters how State/Federal funding works.
All sounds familiar, Angus has form when it comes to claiming credit for something that he's not really involved in.
So, what's new? Remember the 1000 car parking spaces announcement in Camden that Angus made at the 2019 federal election, that he took credit for and signed off on and praised himself personally on his Facebook page saying, "Fantastic, Great Move, Well Done Angus ".
How embarrassing, particularly as the carpark wasn't even in his Hume electorate!
