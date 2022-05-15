Letters to the editor

Angus is taking credit on his corflutes for the funding for the MRI machine at the Base Hospital. So, there's a story here, who actually secured the funding? It seems to me that the State Government paid for the machine and the Federal Government's involvement was only to make the service available under Medicare bulk billing which would have happened anyway. Wendy reminded Angus that it was the State Governments budget that provided the $15 million funding for the MRI.

