A big thank you to Goulburn SES who helped us out last Thursday.
They braved a rising river and pouring rain to help us secure our roof!
Thanks also to two young and wonderful tradies, Shane and John, who helped with our electricity problems.
We love Goulburn, and what makes our marvellous city great is its people.
Thanks once again!
While it looks very much like Scott Morrison was on the nose throughout Australia, and particularly in the big cities, Angus Taylor doesn't look too flash in Goulburn.
Overall his primary vote dropped more than 10 per cent in Hume, but in Goulburn it dropped even further.
Of the six booths in Goulburn (including pre-polling), Angus's primary vote was only 36.4 per cent. Independent Penny Ackery was on 24.8 per cent and Labor's Greg Baines was on 19.7 per cent.
Taken together with the Greens on 4.3 per cent and One Nation (who preferenced Ackery) on 5.8 per cent, it is highly likely that the city of Goulburn would have elected Ackery or Baines.
Only just over one third of Goulburn voters preferred the Liberal's Angus Taylor.
I bring readers attention to the interactive map published by the climatecouncil.org.au which shows estimated risks to different towns in the Shoalhaven in 2030 2050 and 2100 from climate change.
It is a very sobering read.
I thought the election result was a great triumph for climate change .
The Labor Party, and the cross bench, have the opportunity, and with it the huge responsibility, to see that Australia now joins world leaders in the all important fight against climate change.
The world-wide experience of COVID-19 isolation has highlighted the lived experience of all the people with disabilities and chronic conditions who live that way every day, and have done for years or decades.
Globally, there are millions of people living with varying degrees of the debilitating Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases (CIND) called Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Fibromyalgia (FM), Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS) and chronic Lyme Disease.
In the past two years, people who have had COVID-19 and haven't recovered to their pre-virus level of health have been diagnosed with Long COVID. Some of these people will go on to be diagnosed with ME/CFS, FM or MCS. In their State of the Nation report, Emerge Australia write that a tsunami of post-viral disease is about to hit Australia: www.emerge.org.au/pages/category/state-of-the-nation.May is Awareness Month and International ME/CFS, FM and MCS Awareness Day was May 12. This date was chosen as it was Florence Nightingale's birthday and she was bedbound for decades with what was believed to have been ME and FM.
Throughout May, the 350+ members of the Wollongong ME/CFS/FM Support Group are represented by Library Displays in Wollongong, Corrimal and Thirroul Libraries. Our website at www.mecfsfmwollongong.org highlights information about the conditions, Awareness Month and our monthly gatherings (currently via Zoom).For awareness, Members will be wearing blue for ME/CFS, purple for FM and green for MCS and Lyme Disease, and sharing via social media using through the month.
