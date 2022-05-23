Goulburn Mulwaree councillors have opted for a two per cent pay rise amid debate about its appropriateness in the current climate.
In April, the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal determined that regional/rural councillors should be paid a minimum $9560 or a maximum $21,100 annually. Mayors in this category could accept a minimum $20,270 or a maximum $46,040. If councillors didn't choose the maximum figure, it would revert to the lower amount by default.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
In a first for the local government sector, councillors also have the option of having superannuation paid on top of their salary.
Their pay levels have long been the subject of debate. Former mayor and current councillor Bob Kirk has argued the case for higher pay for several years, including to the Tribunal. In 2019, he pointed out that representatives received as little as $14/hour, based on 25 hours work a week.
But at the most recent meeting, Crs Andy Wood, Jason Shepherd and Steve Ruddell voted against the 2pc increase.
"I know there may be justifiable financial reasons for doing this but we're at a time when a lot of people's businesses are suffering because of the pandemic," he said.
"...The timing is bad and I don't think it sets a good example (for us to accept it)."
Cr Shepherd also maintained the pay increase was unacceptable, especially as the council was applying for a 1.8pc special rate variation.
ALSO READ:
"I just think we're sending the wrong message. We're not in it for the money but to serve the community and I don't think this is appropriate."
But Cr Kirk told the meeting that the Tribunal was "a hard nut to crack" and historically, it didn't raise councillor fees. He estimated representatives gave 20 hours or more to their duties. Based on the new fee, this converted to about $20.29/h, which was below the $20.33 minimum wage.
"We don't do it for the money, obviously...(but) I don't think this is unreasonable," he said.
"It is only marginally appropriate for the amount of time and effort councillors put in so I don't have a problem with it or the superannuation contribution. It has been argued long and hard by the local government industry."
Advertisement
He won support from the majority of his colleagues.
The increases will be effective from July 1, 2022.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.