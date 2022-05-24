Champion local resilience with the Get Ready Community Award

Local communities have been integral when times have been tough, especially during disasters.
The Highlands has been hit by bushfires, floods, drought and a mouse plague in a short period of time.
Volunteer groups, community organisations and local councils are have the opportunity to celebrate a community-led project that has helped people during these times through the Get Ready Community Award.
It is a NSW government initiative, which recognises communities who help prepare for, and offer support during and after disasters.
The award is run by Resilience NSW and is a way to make sure the hard work from locals does not go unnoticed.
Initiatives or projects must be started, led and managed by a local community, show how people have worked together, show partnerships between people and also show how a community's resilience has strengthened during the preparation, recovery or response process.
Nominated initiatives are required to have begun on, or after January 1, 2021 in order to be eligible for the award.
To find out more about the awards and apply, visit www.nsw.gov.au/resilience-nsw.
Applications close on July 18.
You can fill out a form online or download a PDF and email it to GetReadyNSW@resilience.nsw.gov.au.
