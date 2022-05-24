Goulburn will receive $250,000 for Saints Peter and Paul's Cathedral restoration and money for a community battery storage on the back of Labor's national win.
The former would go towards the cathedral's eastern chancery window, which had billowed due to the cathedral's subsidence, restoration committee chair, Dr Ursula Stephens said.
The large Belgian stained glass window had to be removed, re-leaded and have new sandstone supports inserted.
Labor promised the funds earlier this month, on the proviso of a national win. The party's candidates, Greg Baines, was unsuccessful in Hume, losing to sitting Liberal MP Angus Taylor.
Dr Stephens, who is also Hume Electoral Council treasurer, says the Cathedral money will come from the Community Infrastructure Fund. While an application was needed, she said this was a formality for audit purposes and she expected funds to flow well before November.
Labor also promised $200 million to install 400 community-scale batteries to store rooftop solar power at peak generation times across the country. Goulburn was to receive one of them, valued at $500,000.
Dr Stephens said it "probably made sense" to co-locate it with Goulburn Community Energy for Goulburn's solar farm underway on the Sydney Road but a site had not yet been decided. She hoped the money would roll out by July.
Goulburn's TAFE campus could greatly benefit from Labor's promise to revitalise the sector.
"It is a major piece of infrastructure that is under-utilised and there's a need to invest in skills training to meet demand," the former TAFE teacher said.
While money would flow for these projects from Labor, Mr Taylor campaigned strongly on the amount of funding the electorate secured under the coalition. If people wanted this to continue, they should vote for him, he said.
Meantime, Dr Stephens has described the election result as a "big wake-up call" for all parties.
"Climate change is real, the science is settled and people want action on it and to stop the corruption and lack of transparency. People want change," she said.
"...The experience of floods and bushfires was burnt into people's psyche and the reality of climate change was front of mind. It was also one of (independent) Penny Ackery's campaign platforms."
Dr Stephens said Hume was a traditionally conservative seat. Labor hasn't held power since 1974.
Mr Taylor held the country areas but she argued there was also a strong "protest vote" by traditionally conservative people for Ms Ackery.
"All credit to Penny Ackery and her team because they changed people's thinking about their vote," she said.
"It's that old adage, governments lose elections, oppositions don't win them and that was the case this time. Nationally there was dissatisfaction with the jaded nature of the Liberal Party."
The move away from major parties also impacted Labor's primary vote, with a 6.63 per cent swing against Mr Baines from the last election. This converted to a 5.4pc swing against on a two-party preferred basis.
In addition, some people who helped on Dr Stephens' campaign when she ran at the state 2015 election, helped Ms Ackery's campaign this time.
She believed the trend could feed into the March state election but Labor would endeavour to pre-select a candidate early.
Nevertheless, Dr Stephens, who scrutineered at the Goulburn Scout Hall booth, noted that a large proportion of Ms Ackery's number two votes were flowing to Labor, more so than Liberal.
In contrast to Mr Baines' view that Labor could take the seat after two elections, Dr Stephens said success in three years very much depended on the issues and how people felt about the local member.
"Anything can happen but I'm always optimistic that if we have a good candidate and good policies, people will support them," she said.
