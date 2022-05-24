Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Catholic cathedral to receive funding after federal Labor win

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 24 2022 - 5:36am, first published 3:00am
Goulburn will receive $250,000 for Saints Peter and Paul's Cathedral restoration and money for a community battery storage on the back of Labor's national win.

