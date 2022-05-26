Records galore: Fascinating results at Goulburn High School's athletics carnival

Goulburn High School's latest athletics carnival was one of their best ever.
The event on Thursday, May 19 saw seven school records were broken.
Southwell was the winning house with 1030 points, followed by Knopp with 748 and Lumsden and Taylor, both with 532 points.
