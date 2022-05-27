Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Taralga man John Corby thanks helpers after freak farm accident

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 27 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rescue helicopter at Taralga - video supplied.
Emergency services, friends, family and the community rallied when John Corby had an accident on his farm earlier in the week. Photo supplied.

A Taralga district man has thanked those who came to his aid after a horror accident on his property this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.