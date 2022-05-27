A Taralga district man has thanked those who came to his aid after a horror accident on his property this week.
Advertisement
John Corby said he thought he was going to bleed to death after a 30-tonne silo of grain fell on the tractor he was driving on his Bannaby Road property on Monday, May 23.
READ MORE:
The 73-year-old said his foot had slipped on the clutch and hit the silo, causing it to fall.
The impact crushed his right hand and pinned it between the steering wheel and the tractor.
Fortunately, he was able to use his mobile phone with the other hand. Mr Corby tried to call his brothers and then his sons but struck message bank every time.
"I was in a bit of a panic and didn't think about calling triple zero straight away," he said.
"My hand was bleeding a lot and I thought I was going to die there."
Then he was able to reach his wool buyer, John Bell, who alerted emergency services. Taralga RFS was first on the scene and personnel administered first aid. Mr Corby's son, Neil, and a Taralga Rural employee also arrived quickly and lifted the silo from his hand.
ALSO READ:
Family, friends and community members came to his aid. A police officer bandaged his hand and paramedics treated him before Mr Corby was airlifted from the property to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.
"The surgeon started operating at about 9pm that night and had told me there was a big chance I could lose my thumb," he said.
"But when I woke up it was still there. They did a terrific job."
Advertisement
Mr Corby has since been released from hospital and has been "overwhelmed" by the community response. Friends had since carted grain for the silo, which they also righted.
"I can't thank people enough, from the emergency services to friends, family, the community and the doctors and nurses at Canberra Hospital," he said.
"I'm so lucky I live in Taralga."
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.