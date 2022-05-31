Goulburn's new Performing Arts Centre has received a highly commended award from the local government sector.
The $18.95 million Auburn Street facility, opened in March, was highly commended at last week's Local Government Excellence Awards, in the asset and infrastructure category for projects over $1.5 million.
Officially opening at the end of March 2022, GPAC was the culmination of more than six years work by Goulburn Mulwaree Council from concept, to detailed design and then delivery.
Mayor Peter Walker said the award was recognition of the excellent work of former and current councillors, staff and contractors.
"GPAC has been a community changing project for our region, enlivening the CBD and being extremely well received by locals and visitors to Goulburn over the first two months of operation," he said.
"We have also had a number of sell out shows already during April and May, with an excellent calendar locked in for the remainder of 2022. This award is a credit to all involved, from council staff to Brewster Hjorth Architects and Zauner Constructions."
The GPAC adaptively re-used the 1887 Old Town Hall and transformed it into a 400 seat theatre, with a bar, café and technical facilities capable of hosting community and commercial performances of "the highest scale and standard," a spokesman said.
It features a welcoming open space bar and café, named 'The Meeting Place' in the front heritage listed portion of the building, along with staff offices upstairs. A high ceiling foyer joins the old and the new portions of the building, before patrons are led down into the 400 seat theatre, with a large sprung stage for performance.
A fly tower, along modern professional standard sound and lighting equipment have been incorporated in the project. Back of house features a large green room, band room, multiple dressing rooms, accessible bathrooms, laundry and further office space for staff.
"This project is part of a wider revitalisation of our CBD, and also provides our growing region with a facility that can attract touring performances on the busy Sydney-Canberra-Melbourne corridor," a spokesman said.
"Reuse of the Old Town Hall will also mean it is preserved and actively utilised for generations to come."
