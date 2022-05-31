Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Performing Arts Centre wins highly commended award

Updated May 31 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre has won a Local Government Excellence award. Photo supplied.

Goulburn's new Performing Arts Centre has received a highly commended award from the local government sector.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.