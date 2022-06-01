The boss of Goulburn's Police Academy has rejected suggestions that the institution had cancelled a class or that students did not receive sufficient financial support during their studies.
Chief Superintendent Toby Lindsay has also scotched Labor claims that the Academy's future was not assured, citing a $60 million infrastructure investment.
Advertisement
The NSW Police Association's president Ken Morton recently blamed the 'cancellation' of the June student intake on the 'prohibitive' cost of training.
READ MORE:
"There's no doubt the system which requires budding cops to pay for their training is a serious issue that needs to be addressed," he said.
"The people of Goulburn have had a front row seat to the training of our future cops for a long time now through the world-class academy system. It's a real worry that the pool of applicants appears to be drying up, but we're hopeful actions will be taken to rectify the situation quickly.
"We've always attracted the best and brightest to policing in this state. We can't let anything, including the payment system for new recruitments, stand in the way of that continuing. To see intakes cancelled is incredibly disappointing for everyone."
Students undertaking the Associate Degree in Policing Practice at the Academy's Charles Sturt University campus pay $17,000, which is fully deferrable through HECS. They also pay $1728 upfront for a University Certificate in Workforce Essential, which rises to $2160 if deferred. In addition, a $650 application fee applies.
But Chief Superintendent Lindsay said scholarships and COVID financial assistance grants were in place.
"We are always looking at ways to support our students," he said.
"It's also important to note that following their course they are offered employment and they are the highest paid probationary constables in Australia. It is disingenuous to suggest they are not supported through their studies."
But he acknowledged recruitment had been a challenge not just for police but other services.
The June intake had been "deferred" until August at his request. He said while a smaller class could be run, it more sense operationally to defer it and lift cohort numbers.
The Academy can house 240 students but class numbers can vary between 100 and two-hundred. No classes have been cancelled due to COVID.
Advertisement
In 2020 the facility moved to a six-attestation per year model. A Police Media spokesperson said five attestations would be held in 2023 with a target of 220 probationary constables each time.
Since 2018, more than 4300 students have attested from the Academy.
Chief Superintendent Lindsay said research by a police peak body found that record low unemployment, a lack of interest in policing as a career, COVID compliance and the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement had affected recruitment numbers.
However a marketing campaign last year showing 'a day in the life of police' was aimed at addressing this. The Academy boss said numbers had not increased significantly in response, but another broader based campaign, in conjunction with Customer Service NSW, would start in July.
Meantime, Labor's State Electoral Council vice-president Michael Pilbrow has called for assurances on the Academy's future from Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman.
Advertisement
"The silence is deafening, and she must be held accountable," he said.
"The jobs and the Academy have a significant impact on the wellbeing of Goulburn and any decision by Sydney that affects it has to be closely scrutinised. That's why Wendy Tuckerman must come clean and explain just what is behind this push.
"Charging new recruits for training and accommodation was not in the best interests of securing adequate police for the State."
But Ms Tuckerman's spokeswoman responded that it "would be a long year to the state election if Labor was going to sow fear about the facility shutdowns in Goulburn."
The MP met with Police Minister Paul Toole last week and was assured that despite recruitment challenges nationally, Police Commissioner Karen Webb was looking at "all options" to boost recruit numbers.
Advertisement
"Recruitment remains a priority but this is also about training and retaining the existing talent - to support them right throughout their career," the spokeswoman said.
"Goulburn Labor also should find another target instead of the NSW Police Academy, which will not only be benefiting from a $60 million upgrade (but is) the location of our new $25m Police Station. It is also located in the seat held by a former detective with over 15 years of her life dedicated to policing service. Rest assured that Wendy understands exactly how important the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn is."
Chief Superintendent Lindsay also said the Academy "wasn't going anywhere."
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.