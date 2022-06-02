Flying the flag for Australia and Goulburn, the Goulburn High School Robotics team has celebrated some amazing results at the recent VEX Robotics World Championship.
They came 63rd in their division and roughly 630 overall at the World Championship in Dallas.
This put them in the top 80 per cent of the competition and 18 per cent of the world.
The Goulburn High School team's design book and interview got them into the second round of judging and ended up in the top 5 per cent for their division and the whole competition, which ranked them in the top 1 per cent of the world.
On the first day of the competition, the Goulburn High team arrived and set up its pit and met some of the other competitors.
Goulburn High School Robotics teacher Katherine Hyland said the team was also interviewed by the judges again after they made it to "such a high level in the design award" at the National competition earlier this year.
They also had some practice matches and were able to recalibrate the robot and take part in skills challenges.
The next day they began their qualifying matches where they worked with other teams to score as many points as possible during the match.
"In VEX IQ it's about teamwork, so it's collaboration and communication skills that they're working on," Mrs Hyland said.
"They actually work with the other team and they get a combined score. For every single game our team played, we gave the people we played a little koala as a thank you for being there.
"We also took over 600 single serve Tim Tams and around 400 clip on koalas."
Their average score improved by 10 points from Nationals and their top score was 152 out of 162.
"It was the highest score they achieved throughout the entire season, they did really well," Mrs Hyland said.
Goulburn High School was one of two Australian teams at the competition.
The other team was from Adelaide and Mrs Hyland said they watched each other's games "and supported each other as a nation".
Goulburn High School didn't make it to the finals but Mrs Hyland said it was a fantastic effort from the team.
She thanked everyone who had supported the team and made it possible for them to be a part of the World Championship competition.
"It was absolutely amazing, the support Goulburn High received from all levels of the education system and the community. We couldn't have done it without them."
Goulburn High School Principal Yogesh Mani congratulated the team on its achievements.
"These results are amazing and I am so proud of all the staff and students. It has been a long road to get to the World Championship and the commitment of all those involved has been enormous," he said.
"The countless hours of hard work have certainly paid off. Our school is well known for its strong Robotics program and these results have again highlighted the talent we have here at Goulburn High.
"I would also like to thank the many businesses and community groups whose donations and support ensured our students were able to enjoy this opportunity. Without this support, attending the World Championship would not have been possible," Mr Mani said.
