Goulburn High School Robotics Team places in top 18 per cent of world at Dallas World Championships

By Lauren Strode
Updated June 2 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:00am
Goulburn High School Robotics Team placed in the top 80 per cent of the competition and 18 per cent of the world. Photo: Supplied.

Flying the flag for Australia and Goulburn, the Goulburn High School Robotics team has celebrated some amazing results at the recent VEX Robotics World Championship.

