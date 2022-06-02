An announcement is expected in coming weeks on who will become Goulburn Mulwaree Council's next general manager.
Recruitment for the position has been underway since soon after Warwick Bennett's departure from the role in March after eight years.
Mayor Peter Walker said 15 to 20 people had applied for the position. Those who made a shortlist of six candidates were interviewed by the full council last Saturday.
"The quality of applicants was very good," he said.
"There has been a lot of movement in the (local government) industry with general managers and mayors but we've had some good candidates. It was difficult to narrow down to six, let alone three."
The final three candidates will be interviewed next week, with an announcement expected to be made soon after.
Cr Walker said councillors preferred that the new GM lived in the council area but it could not be mandated.
They are also looking for a person with a "strong customer focus and ability to be seen and to be positive in the community." A good working relationship with staff and a broad knowledge of the industry are also required.
The person will be appointed for a maximum of five years.
"The term is subject to negotiation but in this day and age we and the applicants are looking for surety," he said.
Under the terms of a confidential deed of release, Mr Bennett remains a contracted employee until July 8. He was to be paid as such up until that date, despite not being required to undertake any duties.
Mr Bennett received a $350,000 salary package annually, according to the council's annual plan.
