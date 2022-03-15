newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Warwick Bennett, departure, resignation

Warwick Bennett has departed as Goulburn Mulwaree Council's general manager ahead of schedule. In a statement, the council said Mr Bennett finished his employment on Tuesday, March 15, four months before he was due to depart. READ MORE: Warwick Bennett resigns as Goulburn Mulwaree Council GM Councillors extend Warwick Bennett's term as general manager The Goulburn Post understands Mr Bennett advised staff of his departure via email on Tuesday. It comes just one month after councillors endorsed Cr Peter Walker's mayoral minute to "accept Mr Bennett's resignation with regret." He was due to finish on July 8 after the 2022/23 council budget was finalised. However last September, before the election, councillors had extended his term until March, 2023. Mayor Peter Walker and former councillor Margaret O'Neill voted against the move. The July 8 date was negotiated in February. Mayor Peter Walker said the decision was sudden and has again denied any tension between himself and the GM. He will put a mayoral minute to Tuesday night's meeting recommending that a clause in a confidential deed of release be enacted. It is recommended for closed discussion due to 'personnel matters.' "As part of this clause, the general manager is to perform no work at all from this date," the mayoral minute states. "Mr Bennett remains a contracted employee until July 8 2022, however today's decision allows (the) council the opportunity to move forward with a new direction. "Council will tonight also in closed session appoint a consultant in order to undertake recruitment of a new general manager for Goulburn Mulwaree Council. This process will begin immediately, and be fast-tracked. Councillors would like to thank Warwick Bennett for his eight years of service to this organisation and community." ALSO READ: Council asks for rate hike to fund maintenance and growth Cr Walker said from his perspective there had not been any tension between himself and Mr Bennett and described the relationship as "professional." "We could sit and have a coffee and we went to meetings together. It was a professional relationship," he said. "Just because we don't barbecue on a Saturday afternoon doesn't mean we can't be professional...We promoted Goulburn Mulwaree as one voice, without dispute. There was mutual respect." Cr Walker said this had been the case since he was elected mayor on January 11. Mr Bennett declined detailed comment due to a confidentiality agreement in the deed of release. ALSO READ: Review: Scapin schemes his way into our hearts The mayor said the agreement allowed "either party" to finish the work arrangement before July 8. "On reflection, he (Mr Bennett) said he would enact that clause today. He made the decision this morning and suggested a mayoral minute at tonight's meeting," Cr Walker said. "We discussed it and I contacted councillors. It will be put up as a mayoral minute to be ratified." The mayor would not be drawn on whether he wanted Mr Bennett to leave. Asked who had insisted on the confidentiality agreement, Cr Walker said neither party had but it was "not out of the ordinary" in employment contracts. Mr Bennett will be paid out until his employment finishes in July. The amount remains confidential. Questioned on whether the community deserved greater transparency on the circumstances of the GM's departure, Cr Walker said both parties had signed a confidential deed of release. "That's what is on the table now," he said. ALSO READ: Parties wait on Wakefield verdict after three-day hearing Corporate services director Brendan Hollands will act as general manager at Tuesday's meeting. Councillors are yet to discuss who will act in the role until a new general manager is appointed. Also at Tuesday's meeting, councillors will choose one of four tendering firms to oversee the new GM's recruitment. Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/8b909435-4d73-4143-9ce6-3b1bb56b58b5_rotated_90.jpg/r0_1279_4000_3539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg